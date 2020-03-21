Coronavirus COVID-19: Facebook bans ads on test kits, hand sanitizers

California: After banning ads on masks, Facebook has announced that it will ban ads for related products to prevent people from misusing the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak to sell items at inflated prices.

In an official blog summarising steps taken to ensure the curb of misinformation, Facebook said that it will also ban ads and commerce listings for hand sanitizer, surface disinfecting wipes and COVID-19 testing kits.

In a separate Twitter thread, Rob Leathern, Lead - Trust/Integrity team at Facebook, wrote that the move is to "help protect against inflated prices and predatory behaviour we're seeing," adding, "We'll be ramping up our automated enforcement for ads and commerce next week. If we see abuse around these products in organic posts, we'll remove those, too."