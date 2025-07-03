'Corporate Majdoor Who Cracked The Matrix' --Meet Soham Parekh, The Man Who Shook Silicon Valley

New Delhi: The tech industry witnessed quite a buzz around Soham Parekh, an Indian software engineer accused of secretly working at several startups at the same time. The controversy exploded when Suhail Doshi, founder of Mixpanel, posted on X (formerly Twitter) warning other startup founders about Parekh. Doshi said Parekh briefly worked at Mixpanel before being fired, and claimed that Parekh had been taking advantage of startups, especially those backed by Y Combinator. Doshi even shared Parekh’s resume online, saying that most of it was probably fake. Other founders and hiring managers soon joined in, sharing their own stories and accusing Parekh of using job opportunities for his own benefit.

The news has caused a stir in both Silicon Valley and India’s tech circles. Many people are calling it one of the boldest job scams in recent memory. The story has also sparked a wave of memes and jokes on tech social media, with some even making fun of the situation. LinkedIn’s CEO, Reid Hoffman, joined in on the jokes, poking fun at what Parekh’s LinkedIn profile might look like.



Soham Parekh is an Indian software engineer who, according to the allegations, worked at several startups at the same time without telling any of them—a practice called moonlighting. He’s described as very skilled and charming in interviews, which helped him land jobs at competitive companies. But now, he’s accused of tricking employers by juggling multiple jobs, raising questions about remote work, hiring, and honesty in the tech industry.



According to a resume shared by Doshi on X (formerly Twitter) , Parekh claims to have:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai (2020), with a high GPA of 9.83/10.

A Master’s degree in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology (2022).

However, many now doubt if these credentials are real, since there are accusations that much of his resume is made up.



Parekh’s resume lists jobs at several well-known startups, including:

Senior Software Engineer (Contract) at Dynamo AI (Jan 2024–present)

Senior Fullstack Engineer at Union.ai (Jan 2023–Jan 2024)

Senior Fullstack Engineer at Synthesia (Dec 2021–Dec 2022)

Founding Software Engineer at Alan AI (Jan 2021–Dec 2021)

Open Source Fellow at GitHub (May 2020–Aug 2020)

He’s also linked to companies like Antimetal, Fleet AI, and Mosaic. Some startup founders, like Matthew Parkhurst (CEO of Antimetal), confirmed hiring Parekh, but said he was let go quickly after they realized he was working at multiple companies at once.



Parekh was seen as a very talented engineer. Some people said he could finish tasks in an hour that took others three. His strong technical skills and interview performance made him a popular hire for early-stage startups. But the allegations say he used his skills to take on several full-time jobs at once, sometimes passing work to junior developers or not delivering because he was stretched too thin.



Social media, especially X, was full of mixed reactions. Some people admired Parekh’s ability to handle multiple jobs, calling him a “corporate majdoor who cracked the matrix” by taking advantage of the looser oversight at US startups. Others criticized his ethics, with memes calling him “The Wolf of YC Street” and joking that he should start an interview prep course. As of July 3, 2025, Parekh has not made any public statement about the accusations.