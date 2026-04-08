Cyber War Boom: How US-Israel-Iran tensions are driving IT services growth

Global Conflict Drives Cybersecurity Growth: As geopolitical tensions stemming from the US-Israel-Iran conflict reshape the global order, a silent battlefield is expanding far beyond physical borders: the digital world. Modern conflicts are no longer fought solely with weapons; they are also driven by sophisticated cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, financial systems, and government networks.

This rise in war-driven cyber risks is forcing organisations to rethink their security strategies, creating strong demand for advanced digital defence solutions. For IT services firms, this shift is unlocking a new wave of opportunities, ranging from cybersecurity consulting to threat intelligence and cloud protection.

Companies that once focused on traditional IT services are now rapidly transforming into cyber resilience partners. In this high-stakes environment, the intersection of warfare and technology is not just a threat; it is also a powerful catalyst driving unprecedented growth in the global IT services sector.

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The current global threat environment is being rapidly reshaped by the emergence of war-related cyber risks that extend well beyond traditional battlefield locations into various critical pieces of digital infrastructure. Increasing geopolitical friction will also create more cyberattacks aimed at various sectors, including financial systems, energy, healthcare, and communications. Many of these attacks will be state-sponsored or state-enabled due to the growing prevalence of nation-state actors looking to disrupt their opponent's economies in lieu of military intervention. The result is increased focus on cybersecurity and significant opportunities for IT services providers.

There is an increasingly hybrid nature to modern warfare in which conventional and cyber (e.g., ransomware, denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, data breaches) actions are combined. As such, it can be harder to detect, as well as less predictable, than previous-based conflicts.

In particular, there is an increasing amount of ambivalence surrounding traditional state actors and those who conduct cyber crimes, as well as between those who conduct cyber actions but do so in furtherance of an ideal (i.e., hacktivists). For this reason, many traditional security models/approaches are inadequate at combating risks that are increasingly dynamic and multi-layered.

Mr Abhishek Agarwal, President, Judge India and Global Delivery, The Judge Group, said: “Geopolitical conflict has always had spillover effects into the digital world, but what we are witnessing now is qualitatively different. State-sponsored cyberattacks, targeting of critical infrastructure, and sophisticated disinformation operations are no longer distant threats; they are active, escalating, and crossing borders without friction. For organisations across banking, energy, manufacturing, and government, the question is no longer whether to take cyber resilience seriously, but how quickly they can build it.”

For IT services firms with the right capabilities, this environment is creating genuine demand, not manufactured urgency. Clients who had deferred security investments are now treating them as non-negotiable. The focus has shifted from point solutions to integrated, continuously managed security frameworks that can adapt as threat landscapes evolve.

At Judge India Solutions, we are witnessing this shift firsthand across our managed services and cloud security practice. Organisations that build resilient systems today will not only survive the current threat environment, but will also be structurally better prepared for what lies ahead.”

Companies have accelerated their investments in advanced cybersecurity systems, including zero-trust architectures, real-time threat detection systems, and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled detection systems. Due to the increasing complexity of cyber threats and the lack of skilled cyber-security professionals, organizations are becoming more dependent upon IT services firms than ever before.

IT Service Providers Will Continue Evolving As Strategic Partners. The need for managed security services, incident response, fraud intelligence, and cyber risk consulting services is increasing in practically every industry around the globe. Organizations that can provide complete solutions for cybersecurity—such as proactive threat detection and rapid response—are recognizing tremendous growth prospects.

Kumar Rajagopalan, Vice President – Strategic Initiatives and Country Head, India at Dexian, said, “Increasing war-driven cybersecurity risks are changing the global threat landscape, forcing enterprises to shift their perception of cybersecurity from a support function to a key corporate priority. As geopolitical tensions expand into cyberspace, many organizations have accelerated their investments in resilience, real-time threat intelligence, and zero-trust architecture. These developments provide significant opportunities for IT services companies to evolve from traditional support roles to becoming strategic partners in cybersecurity transformation by delivering advanced capabilities in managed security, incident response, and large-scale AI-led threat detection solutions.”

The retrofitting of legacy systems is another important priority, especially in areas such as banking; manufacturing, public infrastructure; and other legacy system types where outdated technology is extremely susceptible to negative effects. Furthermore, more regulatory requirements tighten up, putting additional pressure on organizations to improve compliance and reporting standards, thus increasing the importance of the IT services industry as a whole.

Cybersecurity is more than just a technology issue; it is now essential for businesses in terms of being able to bounce back from any issues they face, maintain their image and ensure that they will continue to exist into the future. With the increase in cyber threats caused by war, companies that invest money into new products, hiring individuals with experience as well as advanced security will be leaders in assisting organizations to deal with ambiguity and create long-term digital resilience.