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Cybercriminals outsmart existing safeguards with new tricks: Know how you can escape their trap

A 2025 analysis found that 47 percent of Indian adults have either been victims of, or know someone who has been a victim of, an AI voice-cloning or deepfake scam, nearly double the global average of 25 percent. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 09:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
Cybercriminals outsmart existing safeguards with new tricks: Know how you can escape their trap
Image Credit: AI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Cybercriminals outsmart existing safeguards with new tricks: Know how you can escape their trap
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