/Cybercriminals outsmart existing safeguards with new tricks: Know how you can escape their trap

In 2026, the person calling you about your bank account might sound exactly like your actual relationship manager. The video on your screen showing a senior government official asking you to transfer funds could be indistinguishable from real footage. The tools available to criminals have changed so fundamentally that the instincts most people developed to protect themselves are no longer adequate.
A 2025 analysis found that 47 percent of Indian adults have either been victims of, or know someone who has been a victim of, an AI voice-cloning or deepfake scam, nearly double the global average of 25 percent. Of those who lost money to AI voice scams, 83 per cent suffered monetary loss, with almost half losing over Rs 50,000. These are not gullible or uninformed people. They are ordinary individuals caught out by technology that is designed to be convincing.
Indians lost at least Rs 22,495 crore to cyber fraud in 2025, with 28.15 lakh cases reported, a 24 per cent increase over the previous year. Behind that headline number are several distinct and evolving attack methods that traditional security frameworks were not built to handle.
The first is synthetic identity fraud. Criminals are no longer relying solely on stolen credentials. They are constructing entirely new identities by combining genuine data points, a real PAN number, a real address, a fabricated name and photograph, into profiles that pass standard document checks.
The second is the mule account network. Over 5,24,000 suspected mule accounts and digital identities were flagged across India in March 2026 alone. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre had already documented more than 2.47 million Layer-1 mule accounts nationally as of early 2026, and authorities deactivated 1.2 million fraudulent SIM cards and froze 1.33 million mule accounts through 2025. These accounts exist for one purpose: to receive stolen funds and move them quickly enough that tracing becomes difficult.
The third is AI-generated document fraud. India’s deepfake threat is being fuelled less by frontier AI models and more by customised applications built on open-source models, enabling fraudsters to create increasingly sophisticated forged documents and identity proofs at a fraction of what it previously cost.
Most fraud prevention systems were designed for a different threat environment. They were built when document forgery required skill and equipment, when synthetic identities were rare, and when the movement of stolen funds was slower and more traceable.
“As criminals adopt AI-generated documents, deepfakes, and increasingly organised mule networks, safeguards that were adequate two years ago no longer are,” said Manik Khosla, VP, Per Annum, a financial investment platform.
Khosla emphasised the shift from checklist to layered, continuous defence. Identity verification is now more reliably done against authoritative government sources through platforms like DigiLocker than against user-uploaded copies. Liveness detection during onboarding catches injected or pre-recorded images. Automated screening against risk databases flags applicants who might pass a document review but whose broader profile raises questions.
One of the most exploited pathways in digital finance is the movement of stolen funds through accounts that appear legitimate. The difficulty is that a mule account, by design, looks like a normal bank account. It has a real holder, a real history, and real transactions. What makes it criminal is how it is being used.
“The structural response to this is not to try to identify which accounts might be mule accounts after the fact. It is to ensure that the money movement infrastructure itself leaves no open channel for stolen funds to flow through,” said Khosla.
For customers using any financial platform, the question worth asking is whether the platform has made a similar structural commitment. A service that allows funds to be redirected to unverified accounts, or that permits transactions outside regulated payment channels, is carrying a risk that no amount of monitoring fully compensates for.
The responsibility does not rest entirely with platforms. There are things individual users can do that meaningfully reduce their exposure. Adv. (Dr.) Chintan Pathak, a tech lawyer and consultant in cybersecurity and data protection, warns that while modern operating systems offer built-in protections, user error remains a significant vulnerability.
“Now, whenever you open a suspicious link, Android’s latest version gives a pop-up alert. However, people often ignore this,” Pathak noted. He suggests utilising dedicated security tools to bridge the gap: “Let’s say that you ignored or did not get the alert message; then the government has launched an application named M-Kavach 2 by C-DAC. What Kavach-2 does is that, be it for Android or iPhone, it immediately flags the risk in case of suspicious links,” he added.
The most important is scepticism toward urgency. Fraudsters manufacture time pressure because it short-circuits careful thinking. A call, a message, or a notification that demands immediate action, whether it is updating KYC, confirming a transaction, or avoiding account suspension, is the most reliable signal that something is wrong. Legitimate institutions do not operate this way.
The second is verification through independent channels. If someone contacts you claiming to represent your bank, your broker, or any financial institution, do not use the contact details they provide. Look up the official number yourself and call it directly.
The third is awareness of what your platform actually does with your data and your money. Understanding whether deposits flow through regulated gateways, whether withdrawals go only to verified accounts, and whether the platform screens identities through government-linked systems rather than self-uploaded documents is not excessive due diligence. It is the minimum a customer should expect to know.
The criminals are not going to stop innovating. The question is whether the platforms and the people using them innovate faster.
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