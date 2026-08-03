/Cybercriminals outsmart existing safeguards with new tricks: Know how you can escape their trap

A 2025 analysis found that 47 percent of Indian adults have either been victims of, or know someone who has been a victim of, an AI voice-cloning or deepfake scam, nearly double the global average of 25 percent. Of those who lost money to AI voice scams, 83 per cent suffered monetary loss, with almost half losing over Rs 50,000. These are not gullible or uninformed people. They are ordinary individuals caught out by technology that is designed to be convincing.