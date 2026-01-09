D2M Broadcast Technology: Watch Movies, Live Streaming On Your Phone Without Internet After THIS Tech-Upgrade - EXPLAINED
In the infinite world of Technological updates and features, a new technology is being developed by Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcast technology, it will allow television and multimedia content to be sent directly to mobile phones without using mobile data or cellular networks.
Instead of relying on 4G or 5G, D2M will work like traditional TV broadcasting, enabling users to watch live channels even without an internet connection. With this technology, it is expected to be useful during emergencies, reduce network congestion, and expand access to free-to-air public broadcasts.
