Deepinder Goyal’s Temple Wearable: Did You Know About Small Device Seen On Zomato CEO’s Head? Check How It Works And His Net Worth

Zomato Ceo Deepinder Goyal Temple Device: When Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal appeared on Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out podcast on YouTube, people were ready to hear his stories and advice. But soon, something else caught everyone’s attention. A small metal clip-like device was on the side of his head. Social media exploded with guesses and jokes. Some said it looked like chewing gum, others called it an “external SSD,” and a few thought it might be a patch or a tiny charging pad.

Within hours, everyone was asking the same question: what exactly was on Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s temple during the podcast? If you are curious too, we are here to clear all the doubts and explain what that mysterious device really was.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's Device: What Is Temple And How It Works

The small gold- or silver-colored device Deepinder Goyal was wearing is called Temple. It is an experimental brain-monitor wearable made to track blood flow in the brain in real time. How much blood reaches the brain is important for understanding overall brain health and the ageing process.

The device shows changes in blood flow, which can tell a lot about neurological health and how the brain ages. Temple is part of Deepinder Goyal’s personal research on something he calls the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis. Notably, the blood flow to the brain is considered an important sign of brain health and ageing. By tracking this data, researchers can better understand how the brain changes as we grow older. (Also Read: Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Launched In India With 200-Megapixel Camera; Check Display, Battery, Sale Date, Price And Other Specs)

Zomato CEO's Personal Research Project: Who Is Funding It?

The Temple wearable is part of Deepinder Goyal’s personal research project called Continue Research, which he funds with his own money. According to reports, he has invested around $25 million (Rs 225 crore), to support this work. This is not a Zomato product, and the Temple device is still in the experimental stage. Deepinder Goyal has said that the idea was tested over two years through detailed research and discussions with doctors and scientists from around the world. So far, no major scientific objections have been raised. (Also Read: Elon Musk’s Starlink Is Moving Satellites Closer To Earth And Will It Affect Internet Service? Details Inside)

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's Net Worth

As of July 2025, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has an estimated net worth of about $1.9 billion, which is roughly Rs 15,820 crore reportedly. His wealth mainly comes from Zomato’s growth and his stake in the company.