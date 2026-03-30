DeepSeek faces longest outage since debut; China’s popular AI chatbot down for 7 hours, services restored

DeepSeek Outage Status: Chinese AI company DeepSeek experienced its longest outage since launching its R1 model in January 2025. Its chatbot service was down for more than seven hours on Sunday night, affecting users across China. Many people reported being unable to access the service, prompting the company to roll out several updates to fix the issue.

According to Downdetector, problems began on March 29. DeepSeek’s status page said a fault was detected around 9:35 pm local time, and the issue was marked resolved about two hours later. The company faced another round of performance problems, which were fixed by 10:33 am on Monday.

The exact cause of the outages is still unclear, and DeepSeek has not yet responded to requests for comment. However, the company did not share details about the cause of the outage. This outage is uncommon for the Chinese company itself, which has maintained close to a 99 per cent operational record since it unveiled the popular R1 in January 2025, according to its status page. According to its official status page, all systems are now operational. (Also Read: iPhone Lockdown Mode: Apple says no iPad, Mac, or other devices can be hacked with THIS feature; How to turn it on)

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Outage sparks buzz around DeepSeek’s next big AI update

The outage comes at a time when there is growing speculation about a major update from DeepSeek. The company hasn’t shared any official timeline yet. Meanwhile, competitors like Alibaba, ByteDance, and Tencent have already launched new AI models. This has raised expectations for DeepSeek’s next move, even though the company has remained silent about its future plans.

What is DeepSeek?

DeepSeek is a Chinese artificial intelligence company that builds advanced AI models and chatbots. Its systems are similar to tools like ChatGPT and are designed to handle tasks such as answering questions, writing content, coding, and solving complex problems. Its most popular model, DeepSeek R1, is known for strong reasoning abilities and low cost compared to competitors.

DeepSeek Features

Chinese AI company offers a range of advanced features that make it a strong competitor in the AI space. Its models, especially DeepSeek R1, are designed with powerful reasoning capabilities, allowing them to solve complex problems, handle mathematical queries, and assist with coding tasks efficiently. The platform functions as a versatile chatbot that can generate content, answer questions, summarize information, and even translate languages. (Also Read: Redmi 15A 5G vs iQOO Z11x 5G: Display, camera, battery and price compared; Which smartphone is best in Rs 20,000 segment?)

One of its biggest advantages is that it is cost-efficient, meaning it delivers strong performance while using fewer resources than many other AI systems. The chatbot also has a “thinking” feature that shows how it arrives at answers, making it easier for users to understand. Many of its models are open-source, so developers can customize and improve them freely. Built using advanced reinforcement learning, the AI keeps improving its decision-making and problem-solving skills over time, making it useful for tasks like research, data analysis, and automation.