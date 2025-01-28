DeepSeek Vs ChatGPT: Which AI Chatbot Should You Use? Check Pricing, Features; How To Use DeepSeek R1 On Mobile Devices

DeepSeek Vs ChatGPT Price: The emergence of DeepSeek R1, a Chinese competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, has generated significant buzz in the AI community and is currently disrupting the tech landscape in the US. This marks the beginning of a new rivalry among AI chatbots, as the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek unveils its latest innovation, DeepSeek R1.

Both DeepSeek R1 and ChatGPT are AI systems powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), designed to understand and generate human-like text. These models assist with various tasks, including writing, research, coding, and brainstorming ideas. Adding further, this article will guide you through the pricing structure of these models.

The Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has become the most downloaded free app in the country. The app is available for free on Apple’s App Store and its official website. However, additional features and localized setups may require high-end hardware or subscription-based services for extended functionality.

What Is DeepSeek, And Who Founded This AI App?

DeepSeek was founded in Hangzhou, a city in southeastern China, and officially launched in July 2023. It is powered by the open-source DeepSeek-V3 model. The company is partially funded by Liang Wenfeng, who used capital from a hedge fund he also established, according to a report by the BBC. The 40-year-old information and electronic engineering graduate reportedly amassed a stockpile of Nvidia A100 chips, which are now banned from export to China.

DeepSeek vs. ChatGPT: Price And Training Cost

While OpenAI’s training costs for each model reportedly run into tens of millions of dollars, DeepSeek claims to have trained its model for just over $5.5 million. API access for DeepSeek R1 starts at $0.14 for one million tokens, equivalent to approximately 750,000 words. Meanwhile, the OpenAI's o1 model is priced at $7.50 for the same token volume.

For users seeking more advanced features, both platforms offer paid subscriptions. ChatGPT starts at $20 per month, while DeepSeek offers a much more affordable option, starting at just $0.50 per month.

In addition to being budget-friendly for users, DeepSeek R1 is also cost-efficient to operate. It is reported to be approximately 27 times cheaper per token compared to OpenAI’s o1 model, making it an economical choice for businesses and developers. Meanwhile, the other AI systems, such as OpenAI's o1 and Claude Sonnet, require paid subscriptions. Google Gemini is available for free but is limited to older models in its free versions and comes with usage restrictions.

DeepSeek Vs ChatGPT: Features

DeepSeek excels in its ability to generate code, particularly in programming languages like Python and Java, making it a preferred tool for developers. It also demonstrates proficiency in solving complex equations, positioning it as a valuable resource for technical tasks. On the other hand, ChatGPT shines in creative domains, including storytelling, humor, and marketing copy. It is known for producing engaging and imaginative content, with a knack for crafting jokes and narratives effortlessly.

How To Use DeepSeek R1 on Mobile Devices

Step 1: Search for the DeepSeek R1 app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Log in using your email, Gmail, or other supported credentials.

How To Use DeepSeek R1 On Your Computer

Step 1: Visit the DeepSeek R1 official website and log in with your email, Gmail, or phone number. If your phone number starts with +86, complete any additional verification steps required.

Step 2: Once logged in, you’ll find an interface similar to ChatGPT’s, providing a smooth and intuitive user experience.

Step 3: Start exploring the AI’s capabilities, including writing, research, coding, and brainstorming.