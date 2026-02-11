Delhi CA loses Rs 75,000 in WhatsApp APK scam: Fake bank app and SIM fraud exposed; how to stay secure online

WhatsApp APK Scam: A cyber fraud case has surfaced in Delhi, where a chartered accountant was duped after downloading a malicious file sent to her on WhatsApp. The scammers claimed they would help increase her credit card limit. However, shortly after installing the file, her mobile phone was compromised. According to an NDTV report, within minutes, the fraudsters allegedly used her Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card to carry out online transactions worth Rs 75,694.

WhatsApp APK scam hits CA: Fake bank app, fake SIM

Investigators found that the gang members had earlier worked at a credit card company, which gave them access to customer data. They used this information to create a fake Kotak Mahindra Bank app in the form of a malicious APK file.

Using fake SIM cards, they posed as bank officials and called customers. They convinced people to download the file by promising to “update” or “increase” their credit card limit.

After victims installed the file sent via WhatsApp, the fraudsters gained complete access to their phones and credit card details. They used apps like Zepto to buy electronic items and got them delivered to Faridabad. The goods were later sold on OLX and other online platforms.

Cyber police trace scam to Faridabad, arrest four accused

After an FIR was registered on February 4, the cyber police launched a special operation. Using technical analysis and location tracking, they traced the delivery of the purchased items to Lakkarpur village in Surajkund, Faridabad.

The police arrested four people and seized four mobile phones. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Kumar Jha (24), Ashish Kumar Ojha (23), Vivek Kumar alias Monu (37), and Ikraar (23). All four have been arrested, and further investigation is ongoing.

Stop Cyber Fraud: Tips to Stay Secure Online

Tip 1: Always think before you click on links or download files from unknown sources.

Tip 2: Never share your passwords, OTPs, or bank details online.

Tip 3: Verify the identity of anyone contacting you before responding to unexpected messages.

Tip 4: Use strong security measures like two-factor authentication and keep your apps and devices updated.

Tip 5: Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true and avoid downloading fake apps.

Cyber crime helpline number

For emergencies, dial 112 to reach the national police helpline. Women facing distress can contact the national women helpline at 181, while victims of cybercrime can report incidents to the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.