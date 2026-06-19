/Delhi high court upholds Telegram ban: Here’s what it means ahead of NEET re-exam

Delhi high court Telegram ban: The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Centre's decision to temporarily ban Telegram, ruling against the messaging platform's plea to lift the restriction. A single-judge bench of Justice Tejas Karia said the government had sufficient grounds to act, days before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. The Centre had blocked Telegram across India till June 22 under Section 69A of the IT Act, citing fears that the platform's channels were being used to circulate fake leaked papers and run cheating rackets targeting medical aspirants.
#BREAKING: Delhi High Court dismisses Telegram's petition challenging the Centre’s decision to impose a temporary ban on the platform ahead of the NEET examination. Justice Tejas Karia’s single-judge bench upheld the government’s action and rejected Telegram’s plea against the… pic.twitter.com/Yo2g0FEb6d— IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2026
Why the Telegram ban came up
The trouble began after the original NEET-UG 2026 exam, held on May 3, was cancelled following widespread allegations of a paper leak. To protect the re-test for over 22 lakh candidates, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) ordered telecom networks to block Telegram until June 22. A separate order also asked Telegram to disable its message-editing feature for old messages until June 30. According to reports, officials believed this feature was being misused to alter timestamps and pass off old messages as fresh "leaked" content.
What the court ruled
Justice Karia reserved his verdict on Thursday after two days of arguments and delivered it on Friday morning. During the hearing, the judge had pressed the Centre, asking how the rights of 150 million users could be curtailed because one group of students was taking an exam. However, in his final order, he sided with the government, holding that the Centre's reasoning behind the block met the legal threshold required under the IT Act.
Telegram's defence falls short
Telegram argued that the ban was disproportionate, pointing out that it had taken down more than 900 links related to NEET content and deployed AI tools to detect violations. Its lawyers said the government should have targeted specific channels instead of blocking the entire app, which has over 150 million users in India.
The Centre countered that Telegram's bot system, which allows a single user to run up to 40 bots, along with its anonymity features, made targeted action ineffective against organised cheating networks.
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