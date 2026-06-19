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Delhi high court upholds Telegram ban: Here’s what it means ahead of NEET re-exam

Delhi high court Telegram ban: A single-judge bench of Justice Tejas Karia said the government had sufficient grounds to act, days before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
Delhi high court upholds Telegram ban: Here’s what it means ahead of NEET re-exam
Image Credit: Representative/AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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