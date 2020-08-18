Dell XPS 17 laptop launched in India – Check price, specs, availability and more

New Delhi: PC and laptop major Dell on Tuesday launched a fresh XPS laptop 'XPS 17' at a starting price of Rs 2,09,500 in the India market.

The laptop features the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTXTM graphics.

The machine is badged with Creator Edition on Dell.com to support hobbyists and creative enthusiasts.

"The optional 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution provides pinpoint accuracy, precise detail, and sharp images and an immersive viewing experience. The Eyesafe display technology helps reduce harmful blue light while maintaining vivid colours,'' the company said in a statement.

With very little borders, the XPS 17 comes with a 4-sided "InfinityEdge" display which, Dell claimed, will help bring the size of the laptop almost 48 per cent down to about 15-inch laptops available today.

The XPS 17, like the XPS 15, features the Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer Jack Joseph Puig.

The laptop is made with recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials, and recycled corrugate qualified by Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) Silver Certification, said the company.

The 10th Generation Intel Core i7 FHD processor, i7 UHD processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU configured XPS 17 will be available across Amazon India and select Dell Exclusive Stores.