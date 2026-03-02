Did US Military use Claude AI in Iran strikes hours after Donald Trump banned Anthropic? OpenAI signs Pentagon AI deal explained

Anthropic's AI Tools in Iran Warfare: The US government used artificial intelligence tools made by a San Francisco startup called Anthropic during a major strike on Iran. This happened only hours after President Donald Trump ordered government agencies to stop using the same technology, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to several media reports, the US Central Command in the Middle East used Anthropic’s AI tools to study intelligence, identify targets, and plan battle strategies. The company’s AI system, called Claude, was also reportedly used in a US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Donald Trump Bans Anthropic AI

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On February 27, President Trump directed all federal agencies to immediately stop using Anthropic’s AI tools. He said the company could pose a risk to national security. The order came after a dispute between the government and Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, who refused the Pentagon’s request for full and unrestricted access to the company’s AI systems.

Meanwhile, most agencies were told to stop using the technology immediately, and the Pentagon was given six months to remove Anthropic’s AI tools that are already integrated into military systems. Anthropic has said it will challenge the government’s decision to label the company a supply chain risk. (Also Read: US-Israel Strike on Iran Hits Flights: Is Flightradar24 Down? Here’s how to track real-time flight status on Live Global Map)

The company believes its safety rules and ethical safeguards are important and should not be seen as a threat. As the Pentagon prepares to stop using Claude in the coming months, officials are looking at other AI companies to meet military needs. These include companies like OpenAI.

US shifts to OpenAI models

However, Anthropic has not shared any more details about how its AI was used in the Iran operation. The Pentagon and the White House have also not issued official statements responding to the claims made by The Wall Street Journal. After the US government ended its partnership with Anthropic, OpenAI signed an agreement to supply its own AI models to US authorities.

However, officials say it will take time before OpenAI’s technology is fully installed and ready for effective use. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company will send engineers to the Pentagon to make sure its AI models are used safely. The agreement also includes safety rules similar to those requested by Anthropic. These rules limit the use of AI for domestic mass surveillance and ensure that humans remain responsible for any use of force.

This situation shows the rising tension over how artificial intelligence should be used in national security and military operations. It also raises important questions about the future of AI in defense planning, as governments and tech companies struggle to decide how much control, access, and responsibility should come with such powerful technology.