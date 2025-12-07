Did You Know Your Older Apple iPhones Including iPhone 16 Pro Beat iPhone 17 Pro Models In This Feature? How It Works And Check Price

iPhone 17 Pro Max And iPhone 17 Pro Price In India: In the world of fast-paced technology, when you buy a brand new Apple iPhone, you usually expect it to have all the latest and coolest features currently going in the tech space. Everyone thinks the latest iPhone models are always better than the old ones. While software updates do bring many new features to older iPhone models, there are often a few tricks that only the newest devices can do.

But here is something surprising. There is one feature that older iPhones can still do, but the newly launched iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max model cannot. That feature is taking photos in Portrait mode and Night mode at the same time. It sounds strange that a new iPhone cannot do something that older iPhones models already can. This shows that sometimes, newer is not always better in every way.

iPhone 17 Pro Max And iPhone 17 Pro Models: Which Feature Is Missing

According to TechRadar, users on Reddit and some official Apple forums have said that it is not possible to use Night mode while taking Portrait photos on the new iPhone. One Reddit user even said, “Portraits at night do not look as good as they could, and the quality is worse compared to what previous models could achieve.”

MacWorld has also supported this claim. They report that an Apple Support document lists the iPhone 12 Pro through iPhone 16 Pro Max as models that can use Portrait and Night mode together, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not included.

However, it is not clear yet why Apple's latest iPhone models aren't able to use both Night mode and Portrait mode at the same time. After spending hefty heard-earned money, it is quite sad for the iPhone users who likes to create slightly more artistic shots in the evening.

Portrait and Night Modes: How It Works in iPhone Models

Portrait mode keeps the person or object in focus while softly blurring the background, giving your photos a DSLR‑style look. It uses depth data from the cameras and sensors to separate the subject from the background. You can also adjust the blur strength and choose different lighting effects, such as Natural, Studio, or Stage, either while taking the photo or later during editing.

Night mode turns on automatically in dark places and shows a small yellow Night icon. It takes several photos in a short time and combines them to create a brighter and clearer picture with less grain. You can also use a slider to adjust how long the camera takes the shot, using a shorter time for quick photos or a longer time for more detail if your hands are steady.

In short, Night mode on iPhones is designed to capture brighter and clearer photos in low light by using longer exposure and smart image processing. Portrait mode, on the other hand, keeps your subject sharp and artistically blurs the background using depth mapping and software.

iPhone 17 Pro Max And iPhone 17 Pro Price In India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max with 256 GB storage in Silver is priced at Rs 1,49,900 on Flipkart. The iPhone 17 Pro with 256 GB storage in the Cosmic Orange colour is listed at Rs 1,34,900 on Flipkart.