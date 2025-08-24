Free Cloud Storage For All Citizens; What You Can Store, Space Limit, And Follow THESE Steps To Claim Free Space

DigiLocker Drive Space: The Indian government introduced DigiLocker as part of the Digital India initiative. This cloud-based platform offers 1GB of free storage for citizens to securely store, access, and share official documents online, with the same legal validity as physical copies. The storage can also be used to upload files, photos, and videos from a phone or laptop, which can then be accessed anywhere. It works similarly to services like Google Drive and OneDrive.

What Is DigiLocker Drive?

It is widely recognized for storing and sharing government-issued documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, and driving licenses. The new Drive feature functions as a personal cloud, allowing users to upload files directly from their phone or computer, create folders, and manage data in one secure location. In addition, the cloud storage enables users to create new folders, upload photos, documents, or other files they wish to keep securely stored, and access them from anywhere in the world. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Google Pixel 10 Pro Vs iPhone 16 Pro; Camera, Battery, Price, Display And AI Features Compared)

DigiLocker Drive: How To Claim Your 1GB Free Storage

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or mobile app.

Step 2: Sign in with your credentials (or create a new account if you’re new).

Step 3: Locate Drive (Web: left sidebar • App: bottom navigation).

Step 4: Tap/Click Drive to activate it—you’ll get 1GB of free cloud storage.

Step 5: Start storing files: hit the “+” (top-right) and choose Upload Files or Create New Folder.

DigiLocker Drive: More Features You Can Explore And Limitations

Uploaded files can also be e-signed, downloaded anytime, and shared with others when required. However, these are not treated as original documents and should only be used as reference copies. However, storage is limited to 1GB, with no option to expand