Dimensity 8350 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 3: Which One Performs Better In CPU, GPU, AI, And Camera?

Dimensity 8350 Vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Specs: As the smartphone market continues to evolve in this increasingly technological world, mid-range chipsets are becoming more powerful and closing the gap with premium flagship processors. Among the most notable contenders in this segment are MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

Both chips are manufactured using TSMC’s advanced 4nm process and are designed to deliver flagship-like performance at more accessible price points. While the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 launched in late 2023, MediaTek followed up with the Dimensity 8350 in 2024, introducing several key improvements. In this article, we will explore their CPU, GPU, AI performance, memory support, camera capabilities, and connectivity to determine which one truly leads the pack.

Dimensity 8350 Vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 3: Features

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 are both built on TSMC’s 4nm process node, but the Dimensity 8350, launched in November 2024, is a newer chip compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which debuted in November 2023. In terms of CPU configuration, the Dimensity 8350 features a higher-clocked setup with one Cortex-A715 core at 3.35 GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores at 3.2 GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores at 2.2 GHz.

This offers a notable performance edge over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which comes with one Cortex-A715 at 2.63 GHz, three at 2.4 GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores at 1.8 GHz.On the GPU front, the Dimensity 8350 uses a Mali-G615 MP6 GPU and includes MediaTek's HyperEngine Adaptive Gaming Technology, whereas the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 comes with the Adreno 720 GPU, supported by Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. For AI tasks, MediaTek integrates its NPU 780, while Snapdragon uses the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, both aiming to boost performance in AI and ML workloads.

In memory support, the Dimensity 8350 again leads with LPDDR5x RAM at 4.2 GHz, compared to Snapdragon’s LPDDR5 at 3.2 GHz, though both support UFS 4.0 storage. For camera capabilities, the Dimensity 8350 supports up to 320MP camera resolution with its 14-bit MediaTek Imagiq 980 HDR ISP, outpacing the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3’s 12-bit Spectra ISP which supports up to 200MP. Both support up to 4K video recording.

Connectivity also favors the Dimensity 8350 slightly, offering a peak download speed of 5.17 Gbps via its MediaTek 5G modem, compared to 5 Gbps from the Snapdragon X63 5G modem. Both chips include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4.

Overall, the Dimensity 8350 offers improved performance across CPU, memory speed, camera resolution, and connectivity, making it a more powerful and efficient choice for premium mid-range devices in 2025.

Dimensity 8350 Vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 3: AnTuTu Score

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 outperforms the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 across all major AnTuTu benchmark categories. The Dimensity 8350 achieved a total AnTuTu score of 1,352,732, significantly higher than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3’s 819,655. In CPU performance, the Dimensity scored 289,855, while the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 trailed slightly at 269,334.

The difference is even more striking in GPU performance, with the Dimensity registering 513,784 compared to the Snapdragon’s 256,584. In the memory category, the Dimensity reached 278,071, more than doubling the Snapdragon’s 129,961.

Finally, for UX (user experience), the Dimensity 8350 scored 271,022, outperforming the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3’s 163,776 by a wide margin. This data highlights the Dimensity 8350’s overall edge in performance, making it a strong contender in the mid-range chipset segment.