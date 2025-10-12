Diwali Sale Scam Alert: How To Protect Yourself From Online Shopping Frauds This Festive Season

Diwali Sale Scam Alert: Diwali is just a few days away. It is the festival of lights, happiness, and gifts. As the festive season begins, online shopping websites are flooded with exciting offers and huge discounts. During this time, people love buying new clothes, gadgets, and home items in Diwali sales.

However, along with genuine offers, online scams are also on the rise. Many fraudsters use fake websites, links, and apps to steal money and personal details from buyers. Especially during the festive season, it is important to shop wisely and stay alert. Let’s take a quick look at some ways you can avoid getting scammed.

Be Careful of Unrealistic Discounts

If you see a smartphone worth Rs 40,000 being sold for Rs 5,000, it’s likely a scam. Cybercriminals use such fake offers to attract customers. Always check the same product on trusted websites like Amazon, Flipkart, or Croma. If the offer is not listed there, it might be fake.

Check the Website’s Authenticity

Before entering your personal or bank details, check the website link carefully. Real websites begin with “https://” and have a small lock icon beside the URL. Fake websites may look similar to genuine ones but have small spelling mistakes or unusual links. Instead of clicking on links from WhatsApp, emails, or social media, type the official website name directly in your browser.

Protect Your Personal Information

Never share your OTP, CVV, or UPI PIN with anyone. Genuine companies or customer care representatives will never ask for such details. Always use trusted payment gateways and avoid sharing screenshots of your transactions with strangers. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launched In India With Gemini Live Feature; Check Design, Display, Camera, Price And Other Features)

Avoid Downloading Fake Apps

During Diwali, scammers often release fake shopping apps that look just like real ones. Before downloading, check the app’s reviews, ratings, and the developer’s name. Only install apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Fake apps can steal your personal data or access your bank details.

Stay Alert on Social Media

Many scammers post fake giveaway contests or lucky draws on Instagram, Facebook, or Telegram. They may ask you to share your bank details or click on a link to “claim your prize.” Never share personal or financial information on such pages. Report and block suspicious accounts immediately.

Check Your Bank Statements Regularly

Buyers must keep track of their online transactions and bank account. If you see any unknown deduction, contact your bank immediately and block your card.

Stay Smart, Stay Safe

Diwali should bring joy, not regret. Always double-check before making an online payment and buy only from trusted sources. Being alert can help you avoid scams and make your Diwali safe, secure, and full of light!