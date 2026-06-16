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Do you know? Every app on your phone is tracking you right now – Here is how to stop it

Smartphone tracking: Many apps quietly gather location signals and user activity in the background, creating a detailed picture of how people move and use their devices.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
Do you know? Every app on your phone is tracking you right now – Here is how to stop it
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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