/Do you know? Every app on your phone is tracking you right now – Here is how to stop it

Smartphone tracking: The apps on your smartphone are collecting your location, contacts, microphone access, and browsing habits right now, often without you realising it. Research shows that 60 per cent of apps collect data to track users or their devices and share that information across advertising networks and third-party companies. This is not a background glitch. It is a business model. And the fix takes less than five minutes on any Android or iPhone.
Your apps know more about you than your friends do
The scale of mobile app tracking is staggering. A US dataset revealed that thousands of apps actively trade users’ location data across countries worldwide, collecting massive amounts of mobile advertising and location information every day.
Many apps quietly gather location signals and user activity in the background, creating a detailed picture of how people move and use their devices. Privacy experts warn that this data-sharing system has become deeply embedded in the mobile app ecosystem.
Many popular apps collect large amounts of user data, with some gathering a significant share of available personal information. Even apps that seem harmless – weather tools, flashlight utilities, fitness apps, shopping platforms, or simple mobile games, often request access to location, microphone, contacts, or device activity the moment you install them.
Every time you use an app that displays ads or collects analytics, it can read your Mobile Advertising ID and share it with third parties. Over time, data brokers may build detailed profiles linked to this ID, tracking which apps you use, where you go, what you buy, and what you search for, often without knowing your actual name.
How to stop app tracking on iphone and android
You do not need technical knowledge to reduce app tracking. Follow these simple steps:
For iPhone users:
For Android users:
Extra privacy tips:
Simple rule: If an app does not clearly need your location or microphone to work, do not allow it.
One permission most people forget to check
Location is not the only door left open. Many apps request access to your camera, microphone, and contacts not because they need them to function, but because it adds data value. A calculator asking for microphone access or a gaming app requesting contacts is a red flag worth acting on immediately.
Go through your full permissions list at least once every three months. Delete any app you no longer actively use. Old, unused apps on your phone still run background processes and still report data.
Your phone belongs to you. With a few small settings changes, you can have better control of your device.
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