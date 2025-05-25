AC Expiry Date: As Summers are going on the demand for air conditioners (ACs) naturally increased. While ACs don’t come with a clear expiry date, their performance and efficiency decline over time. Using an outdated unit can lead to higher electricity bills and frequent breakdowns. In this article, we guide on the possible key indicators that signal it’s time for an upgrade in AC for better performance, efficiency, and cost savings.

Does Your AC Have An Expiry Date?

There is no official expiry date mentioned on most AC units, but that doesn't mean they are built to last forever. Like any other electronic appliance, air conditioners also age—and with time, their performance tends to decline. Continued use of an outdated AC can lead to inefficiency, high electricity, frequent malfunctions, and even safety concerns.

How Long Does An AC Typically Last?

Industry experts say that the average lifespan of an air conditioner ranges between 10 to 15 years. However, the actual longevity depends on various factors such as the type of AC, maintenance routine, and usage patterns. Split ACs, when regularly serviced and properly maintained, can function efficiently for up to 15 years. Window ACs generally have a shorter life, with most units needing replacement after 8 to 10 years. Many manufacturers offer a warranty of up to 10 years on compressors, indicating the expected durability of core components.

When Should You Replace Your AC? - Key Indicators

Frequent Repairs: If your old AC keeps breaking down and you constantly need to call a technician, it’s a clear sign that you should invest in a new one. Spending repeatedly on repairs isn’t cost-effective.

Reduced Cooling: If your AC no longer cools the room as effectively as before, it may mean the compressor is weakening or there’s a major issue. In such cases, consider getting a new AC.

Higher Electricity Consumption: If your old AC is consuming more electricity and increasing your power bill, switching to a new one could be a smart move.

Unusual Noises: If your AC starts making strange rattling or buzzing noises, it could indicate a serious problem.

Water or Refrigerant Leaks: If your AC is leaking water or refrigerant, it should be repaired immediately. But if leaks happen repeatedly, replacing the unit may be the better option.

Outdated Technology: If your AC is more than 10 years old, replacing it could be beneficial. Newer models are more energy-efficient, come with the latest features, consume less power, and are easier to use.