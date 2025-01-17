Advertisement
SANCHAR SAATHI APP

DoT Launches Sanchar Saathi App To Help Users Combat Fraud

The Sanchar Saathi portal was launched in May 2023 and has already made a big difference in fighting calls and improving mobile security. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2025, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
DoT Launches Sanchar Saathi App To Help Users Combat Fraud File Photo

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on January 17, 2025 launched the Sanchar Saathi mobile app which makes it simpler for users to protect themselves from fraud. The app lets you easily flag suspicious calls or messages directly from your call logs, helping to keep you safe with minimal effort. 

The Sanchar Saathi portal was launched in May 2023 and has already made a big difference in fighting calls and improving mobile security.  Now, the new mobile app takes this a step further. It offers users an easy and secure way to manage and protect their mobile connections, making it even simpler to stay safe on their phones.

The app is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted that the Sanchar Saathi initiative offers "a safe and secure environment where privacy and security of each customer are safeguarded," as reported by news agency PTI.

Scindia also introduced two other initiatives: the ‘Vision for National Broadband Mission 2.0’ and Intra-circle roaming at 4G mobile sites funded by the 'Digital Bharat Nidhi,' according to the report.

