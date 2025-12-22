Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999000https://zeenews.india.com/technology/dot-s-financial-fraud-risk-indicator-helps-prevent-rs-660-crore-in-cyber-fraud-in-6-months-details-here-2999000.html
NewsTechnologyDoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Helps Prevent Rs 660 Crore In Cyber Fraud In 6 Months- Details Here
TECHNOLOGY NEWS

DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Helps Prevent Rs 660 Crore In Cyber Fraud In 6 Months- Details Here

DoT acknowledges the efforts of all vigilant citizens and Cyber Warriors who are actively leveraging the Sanchar Saathi platform and through mobile App on both Android and iOS) to report Suspected Fraud Communications. 

|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 04:58 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Helps Prevent Rs 660 Crore In Cyber Fraud In 6 Months- Details Here Image Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: The Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) has helped prevent the financial loss of Rs 660 crore in cyber fraud across the banking ecosystem in just six months since its rollout, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said on Monday.

The FRI is driven by active support of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), leading to large-scale onboarding of banks, financial institutions, and Third-Party Application Providers (TPAPs) on the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP).

As on date, more than 1,000 banks, TPAPs, and Payment System Operators (PSOs), have onboarded the DIP and started adopting FRI actively. DoT is also conducting regular knowledge-sharing sessions with stakeholders to enhance awareness and effective implementation of FRI, with 16 sessions held till date, according to the Ministry of Communications.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India’s cybercrime landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years, with fraudsters operating like well-organized digital cartels. From digital arrest scams to sophisticated SIM-box networks bypassing legal telecom routes, the threat is evolving faster than ever.

Yet, amid this complexity, one factor has emerged as the most decisive force in combating cybercrime: Jan Bhagidari. Citizens, through Sanchar Saathi, which has emerged as India’s most powerful crowdsourced cyber-intelligence tool, are providing continuous inputs for Financial Fraud Risk Indicator.

DoT acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of all vigilant citizens and Cyber Warriors who are actively leveraging the Sanchar Saathi platform (available at www.sancharsaathi.gov.in and through mobile App on both Android and iOS) to report Suspected Fraud Communications, report fraudulent connections obtained in their name, and lost/stolen mobile handsets.

The recent trends in downloads and usage of the Sanchar Saathi mobile App reflects the trust reposed by citizens in the platform and their proactive role in preventing cyber frauds. This large-scale citizen engagement is significantly contributing in curtailing the misuse of telecom resources by fraudsters and creating a safer and more resilient digital ecosystem.

“DoT urges all the citizens to utilise Sanchar Saathi web portal and Mobile App for availing the citizen centric services. DoT reiterates its commitment to fostering a secure digital payments ecosystem through inter-agency collaboration, proactive fraud detection, and intelligence-driven policy interventions,” said the ministry.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Revanth Reddy
How Congress Is Shaping Its Minority Policy In Telangana | Explained
Pakistan Navy
Ghost Of 1971 Returns: Why China Brings Back PNS Ghazi In India’s Backyard
Aravalli Hills
No Relaxation For Aravallis, 90% Area To Remain Protected: Bhupendra Yadav
Chhattisgarh
Security Forces Foil Major Maoist Plot In Chhattisgarh
Bangladesh violence unrest
B'desh BNP Leader’s Daughter, 7, Burnt To Death; Mob Sets Family Home Ablaze
President Droupadi Murmu
President Murmu Gives Assent To VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025
India
NHPC To Start Commercial Operations Of Subansiri Project’s 2nd Unit On Dec 23
PM Modi
PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 11,000 Crore Fertiliser Unit In Assam
MEA
MEA Slams ‘Misleading Propaganda’ Over Protest Outside B'desh High Commission
Imran Khan Toshakhana II case
Imran Khan To Move HC, Urges Street Protests After Toshakhana-II Verdict