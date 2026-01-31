Drawer full of old tech gadgets? You’re not alone: Check 5 simple ways to clean this like a pro

Tech gadgets: You are not alone if your drawer is also full of old smartphones, tangled charging cables, broken earphones, adapters and power banks that are no longer in use. There are several ways by which you can help yourself with this. Experts say this is one of the major issues linked to fast-changing technology and short device life cycles.

According to international e-waste reports, millions of tonnes of electronic waste are generated every year, and small gadgets make up a large portion of it. Many of these items remain unused in homes instead of being recycled properly.

One of the common reasons people keep old gadgets is uncertainty. Many are unsure whether devices still contain personal data or if they might be useful someday. Others don’t know where or how to recycle them safely.

Technology experts say that emotional attachment also plays a role. Old phones may contain photos or memories, making people hesitant to throw them away even after backing up data.

The first step to dealing with tech clutter is sorting. Experts recommend separating working devices from broken ones. Items that still function, such as old phones or tablets, can often be reused, donated, or sold. Before letting go of any device, it is important to back up data and do a factory reset. This protects your personal information from misuse.

Recycle

Electronic waste should never be thrown into regular household bins. Many countries now have certified e-waste recycling centres that safely handle batteries, circuit boards, and metals.

Large electronics brands and retailers also run take-back or exchange programmes. These programmes help ensure gadgets are disposed of responsibly, and valuable materials are recovered.

Reduce gadget clutter

To avoid drawers filling up again, experts suggest buying fewer but more durable devices. Using universal chargers, repairing gadgets instead of replacing them quickly, and avoiding unnecessary accessories can also help.

Clearing out old tech may seem like a small task, but responsible disposal plays a big role in reducing environmental harm. Proper recycling helps conserve resources and prevents toxic materials from entering landfills.