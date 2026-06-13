Dropped your smartphone in water? Here’s what to do immediately and what NOT to

What to do if phone falls in water: Millions of smartphone users accidentally drop their phones in water every year – whether in sinks, pools, toilets, or during sudden rain. If your phone also falls in water, experts say what you do in the first few minutes can decide whether it survives or ends up with expensive repair bills. Acting quickly, avoiding common mistakes, and drying the device safely can reduce the risk of permanent damage.

Modern smartphones are more water-resistant than before, but that does not mean they are waterproof. Even phones with IP67 or IP68 ratings can still suffer damage if exposed to water for too long or if cracks weaken their protection. Salt water, soapy water, or sugary liquids can make the situation worse because they leave residue inside the device.

Smartphone fell in water? Do these things immediately

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If your smartphone gets wet, experts recommend acting fast:

Take the phone out of the water immediately

Switch it off if it is still on

Remove accessories like chargers, earphones, the SIM card tray, or the phone case

Dry the outside gently using a soft cloth or tissue

Keep the charging port facing downward to help trapped water drip out

If your phone has a removable battery, take it out immediately. However, most modern phones no longer offer that option.

Top smartphone brands also advise users to leave the device in a dry, ventilated area for several hours before trying to charge it again. Charging a wet phone can increase the risk of short circuits and expensive internal damage.

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What to avoid after dropping your phone in water

This is where many people make costly mistakes. Experts warn against panic fixes that can actually make things worse.

Avoid these common mistakes:

Do not put your phone in rice immediately – experts say rice may not dry internal moisture properly, and dust particles can enter ports

Do not use a hair dryer – hot air may push water deeper into the phone or damage components

Do not shake the phone aggressively – this can spread moisture inside

Do not charge it too soon – even if the phone turns on

Many newer smartphones now show moisture warnings on-screen if water is detected in charging ports. Ignoring those alerts can lead to repair costs later.

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How long should you wait before using it again?

Most phone experts recommend waiting at least 24 to 48 hours before charging the phone, depending on how wet it got. If the screen flickers, speakers sound muffled, or charging fails, professional repair may be necessary.

A phone falling into water feels like a disaster, but quick action can save both the device and your money. The solution is simple: dry it carefully, avoid quick-fix myths, and give it time before turning it back on or charging.