Durga Puja Meets 'Nano Banana' Trend: 5 Prompts To Recreate Traditional Bengali Saree Looks With Google Gemini

Google Gemini's AI feature, Nano Banana, has sparked another viral photo trend. After the buzz around vintage saree aesthetics and Garba-inspired transformations, users are now turning to the tool to create striking Durga Puja-themed portraits.

Social media is buzzing with AI-generated images of people reimagined in festive attire — think traditional sarees, bold jewellery, and goddess-like backdrops. It's a creative, tech-powered celebration of culture.

The process is quick and easy using the Gemini app. Here’s how you can join the trend:

How to Create Your Own AI-Generated Durga Puja Look:

Step 1: Download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Step 2: Sign in with your Google account

Step 3: Upload a photo of yourself

Step 4: Type in a creative prompt (or choose one of the popular prompts below)

Step 5: Tap send and let Gemini do the magic. Once ready, download and share your festive portrait!

Popular Prompt Ideas:

Prompt 1:

Create a 4K HD realistic Durga Puja portrait. Woman wearing a red and white saree with traditional jewellery and festive makeup. Background should have diyas and a temple-style backdrop with soft golden lighting. Add subtle film grain for a cinematic effect.

Prompt 2:

Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture draped in a perfect off-white saree with a red border and small red prints. It must feel like a 90s movie with straight, wavy hair and a windy environment. Background should include a Durga Maa statue in a pandal with high-contrast lighting to give a mysterious, artistic vibe. Preserve the facial features exactly as in the uploaded photo.

Prompt 3:

Create a 4K HD portrait of a woman in traditional saree during Durga Puja. She is wearing intricate gold jewellery, a red bindi, and holding a decorated flower plate. Background should show a blurred Durga Maa statue lit with lights and diyas.

Prompt 4:

Generate a cinematic Durga Puja look. Woman in a red-and-gold saree, with styled hair and festive makeup. Background should include a Durga Puja pandal lit with warm glowing lights. Add soft film grain and light blur for a realistic effect.

Prompt 5:

Create a 4K HD portrait capturing the spirit of Durga Puja. Woman in a red and white saree with gold borders, wearing minimal yet elegant jewellery. Background filled with Durga Puja decorations, but with a retro-textured, plain finish and subtle film grain for a cinematic vibe.

Whether you're celebrating from afar or just want a festive AI transformation, this trend is the perfect way to add a dash of digital tradition to your feed.