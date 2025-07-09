Earth Intelligence $20 Billion New Revenue Growth Opportunity By 2030: Report

New Delhi: The cumulative Earth intelligence's direct revenue opportunity for technology product and service providers will reach nearly $20 billion from by 2030, a report said on Wednesday. Earth intelligence will significantly impact every industry as it rapidly moves from government to the private sector, with annual revenue to surpass $4.2 billion in 2030, up from nearly $3.8 billion in 2025, according to Gartner.

“The future of Earth intelligence will be won by the vendors that move quickly to develop technologies that make sense of the oceans of raw data they collect,” said Bill Ray, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. Gartner defines Earth intelligence as the application of AI to Earth observation data to deliver solutions specific to industries and business functions.

It encompasses gathering and providing Earth observation data, fit-for-purpose transforming it, and then using it to produce actionable insights with domain-specific AI models, tools and applications.

“The value of Earth intelligence data is only now being realised. For example, vendors are leveraging satellites to pinpoint fallen trees blocking railroad tracks in a storm, monitor the temperature of every metal refinery to assess global production, count vehicles to analyse traffic patterns and consumer trends, and track sea cargo to evaluate shipping activity,” Ray said.

These unprecedented insights are delivering immense value, and new use cases are being discovered daily as the AI vendor race intensifies with the ever-expanding volume of available data. He added. Currently, the raw data that fuels Earth intelligence is primarily collected and analysed by governments. However, there is a shift taking place.

In fact, Gartner predicts that by 2030, enterprises will be spending more on Earth intelligence than governments and military bodies combined, accounting for more than 50 per cent of total Earth intelligence, up from less than 15 per cent in 2024.

“As private technology and service providers begin to dominate Earth intelligence, they have the opportunity to sell data, models and applications to companies that lack the resources to analyse data for themselves,” Ray said.

Earth intelligence will lead to new markets and offerings for data, models, stand-alone tools and applications as well as capabilities to embed within existing applications. This represents a massive business opportunity for technology product and service providers.