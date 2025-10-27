Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2976938https://zeenews.india.com/technology/electronics-to-soon-become-2nd-largest-category-in-indias-exports-basket-minister-2976938.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

Electronics To Soon Become 2nd-Largest Category In India's Exports Basket: Minister

This success is closely linked to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) and ‘Make in India’ schemes that have transformed India from a net importer to a net exporter of smartphones. 

|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 06:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Electronics To Soon Become 2nd-Largest Category In India's Exports Basket: Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday lauded the growth of India’s electronics exports, expressing the hope that it will become the second largest export category soon. The minister informed that India’s electronics exports have emerged as the third-largest and fastest-growing export category in the first half of FY26.

The minister shared the update in a post on social media platform X, saying, "Make in India impact! Electronics become the country’s third largest and fastest-growing export category in the first six months of FY26. On course to be the second largest exported item."

The government data showed that electronics exports increased by 42 per cent (year-on-year) to $22.2 billion in H1FY26, with approximately half of that value linked to Apple iPhone shipments. The sector has surged in export rankings, rising from seventh in FY22 to third position. India’s exports grew 5.19 per cent year-on-year between April and August 2025 to $346.1 billion, compared to $329.03 billion during the same period in 2024, despite the uncertainty in global markets.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The performance comes on top of 7.1 per cent growth in exports in 2024, exceeding the global average of 2.5 per cent, according to World Bank (WB) data. Electronic goods led the surge with a 40.6 per cent increase, adding $5.5 billion in value compared to the same period in 2024.

This success is closely linked to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) and ‘Make in India’ schemes that have transformed India from a net importer to a net exporter of smartphones. Exports of smartphones alone crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in the first five months of FY26, a robust 55 per cent increase over the previous year, the article further states.

India's smartphone exports crossed an estimated $1.8 billion in the month of September, reflecting a year-on-year growth of over 95 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Pakistan Relations 2025
Strategic Diplomacy? US Seeks Ties With Pakistan, But Says India Comes First
Albania AI Minister
SHOCKING: World's First AI Minister 'Pregnant' With 83 Babies!
SNAP Benefits 2025
SNAP Explained: Why 42 Million Americans Could Go Hungry This November
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Polls 2025: NDA Slams Tejashwi Over ‘Jumlebaazi’, Unfulfilled Promises
National Conference
NC Rift Deepens As Mian Altaf Backs Ruhullah In Criticising Omar-Led Govt
Assam Rifles
Assam Rifles Apprehends ULFA (I) Cadre Involved In Army Camp Attack
maoist surrender
Chhattisgarh: Major Blow To Maoists As 21 Cadres Surrender In Kanker
special intensive revision
EC To Announce Pan-India Voter List Revision Dates Tomorrow
Burevestnik missile
Putin's 'Doomsday Bird': Nuclear Missile That Flies Forever, Strikes Anywhere
Marco Rubio
Not At India’s Expense: Rubio Defends US-Pakistan Ties With ‘History’ Argument