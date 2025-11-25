Elista Xplore 4K Google TV Series Launched In India With Dual-Band Wi-Fi And Dolby Audio Support; Check Specs, Price And Availability

Elista Xplore 4K Google TV Series Price In India: Elista has launched its new Xplore Google TV series in India, bringing three premium 4K models which include the TDU85GA (85-inches), TDU75GA (75-inches), and TDU65GA (65-inches). All three TVs offer the same hardware and software features, including a bezel less design, Google TV integration, HDR10, built-in Chromecast, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Dolby Audio support and Google TV features. These 4K models are designed to enhance home entertainment with clear visuals, rich sound, and a smooth Google TV experience.

Xplore 4K Google TV: TDU85GA (85-inches) Specifications

The 4K Google TV features a large 215 cm 4K Ultra HD bezel less display with HDR10 and Dolby Audio, giving you a theatre like experience at home. It comes with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, built in Chromecast and three HDMI ports. The TV delivers smooth performance and easy connectivity with gaming consoles, soundbars and media devices. With hands free “Hey Google” voice control and quick access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and other OTT apps, it brings all your entertainment together in one simple Google TV interface.

Xplore 4K Google TV: TDU75GA (75-inches) Specifications

The Xplore TDU75GA follows the same design approach and features a 189 cm 75 inch 4K UHD display with the same set of features. Its bezel less design, smooth Google TV interface, enhanced audio quality and strong connectivity options make it a good choice for large living rooms and premium viewing setups.

Xplore 4K Google TV: TDU65GA (65-Inches) Specifications

The Xplore TDU65GA comes with a 165 cm 65 inch 4K UHD display. Like the larger models, it includes Dolby Audio, HDR10 support, built-in Chromecast, and Dual Band Wi-Fi, providing an immersive viewing experience in a more compact size. It has the same 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, along with three HDMI ports. (Also Read: Google Denies Using Gmail Data To Train Gemini AI; How To Turn Off Smart Features On Desktop And Mobile App)

Xplore 4K Google TV Series Price In India And Availability

The Xplore Google TV series is now available in India with the TDU85GA 85-inch model priced at Rs 1,84,500, the TDU75GA 75-inch model at Rs 1,38,500, and the TDU65GA 65-inch model at Rs 73,990. Consumers can purchase all three models across the country through major retail partners starting today.