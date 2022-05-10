हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Elon Musk

Elon Musk in awe of Taj Mahal, mother Maye Musk responds with anecdote and motto of living "dangerously...carefully"

Responding to a tweet that stated "Amazing facade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India", Elon Musk said that he had visited the Taj Mahal in 2007.

Elon Musk in awe of Taj Mahal, mother Maye Musk responds with anecdote and motto of living &quot;dangerously...carefully&quot;

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shown his penchant for art and architecture, expressing his awe of Taj Mahal. On this, mother Maye Musk responded with an anecdote regarding the same.

Responding to a tweet that stated "Amazing facade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India", Elon Musk said that he had visited the Taj Mahal in 2007. He shared his admiration for the Taj Mahal, describing it as the wonder of the world.

To this, his mother Maye Musk recalled an anecdote, when the tech billionaire's grandparents had their chance to visit the Taj Mahal in 1954. "In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto “Live dangerously…. carefully,” she wrote.

She also later shared a picture of hers in front of the Taj Mahal that she visited in 2007

Maye Musk had recently reprimand Elon for his cryptic tweet about his death under "mysterious circumstances". "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya," tweeted Elon Musk. His mother replied: "That's not funny". Elon then said: "Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive."

Elon Musk is set to take over as the temporary CEO of Titter after the $44 billion buyout deal is through. Musk has to pay $21 billion from his pocket for the deal.

