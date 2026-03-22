Elon Musk offers to pay TSA staff salaries amid US funding impasse

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he is willing to pay the salaries of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel amid an ongoing funding impasse in the US that is affecting airport operations. Taking to social media platform X, Musk said, “I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country.”

The remark comes at a time when the funding situation has raised concerns over disruptions at airports across the United States, with TSA staff playing a critical role in ensuring security and smooth passenger movement. While Musk did not provide further details on how such an arrangement would work, his statement drew attention to the broader challenges faced by aviation security personnel during periods of fiscal uncertainty.

Musk’s offer underscores growing concerns over the impact of funding delays on essential services and the wider travel ecosystem. Earlier, the US administration said that more than 10 per cent of TSA officers have not reported to work during the funding lapse, compared to the usual absentee rate of under 2 per cent.

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The standoff in Congress has forced around 50,000 TSA personnel to continue working without pay. At key hubs such as Atlanta, New York’s JFK and Houston, absentee rates have reportedly surged to around 20 per cent, with some locations witnessing even sharper spikes. Moreover, the Department of Homeland Security said that hundreds of TSA officers have left their jobs during the shutdown period, further straining the system.

As of March 21, Musk’s net worth stood at around $814 billion, making him the richest person in the world, followed by Larry Page. He has co-founded companies such as Tesla, SpaceX and xAI.