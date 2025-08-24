Elon Musk-Owned Starlink In India: Check Expected Release Date, Price, Monthly Plans, Internet Speed, And Other Details

Starlink in India: Elon Musk's Starlink, the satellite-based internet service provider, is gearing up for its official debut in the Indian market after securing government approval. The service is already available in over 100 countries and territories worldwide. It works anywhere with a clear view of the sky, including the most remote parts of the country.

After receiving the green light to operate in India, the company still needs to complete a few critical steps, such as setting up points of presence, securing SATCOM gateway approvals, acquiring licenses for network equipment, and obtaining spectrum.

Notably, the expected launch could occur in the next quarter, pending final setups and licensing. According to the media reports, the Indian government has capped Starlink’s user base at 2 million connections across the country to avoid disrupting the existing telecom ecosystem.

Starlink is built to deliver reliable high-speed internet, even when a customer’s view of the sky isn’t perfect.



Starlink In India: Speed Monthly Plan And Price In India (Expected)

Elon Musk-owned Starlink is expected to offer internet speeds ranging from 25 Mbps to 220 Mbps. However, this internet speeds may not impress users in urban centers already served by fiber broadband, they could be a game-changer for rural India. The one-time setup cost is likely to be around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 reportedly, while monthly plans could range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,200, depending on location and usage. (Also Read: Airtel Down Again: Massive Calls And Internet Outage In Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities Affected, Netizens React )

Elon Musk’s Starlink To Verify Indian Customers Via Aadhaar

Elon Musk’s Starlink will require Aadhaar authentication for verifying customers before onboarding them in India, the government confirmed on Wednesday. Currently, the Starlink has the capacity to serve nearly 20 lakh users across the country. The satellite-based internet service provider has also partnered with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to distribute its services in India.