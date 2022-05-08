हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Elon Musk Twitter Acquisition

Elon Musk pledges to improve work standards in Twitter post-acquisition

Musk said he would significantly increase work ethic standards in Twitter once he officially acquires the social media platform.

Elon Musk pledges to improve work standards in Twitter post-acquisition

New Delhi: Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he would significantly increase work ethic standards in Twitter once he officially acquires the social media platform.

Last week, Twitter said it agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.

"Work ethic expectations would be extreme, but much less than I demand of myself," Musk said on Twitter on Friday.

The company will be "super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, information security and server hardware," he added.

Musk previously said that he would like to revolutionize Twitter`s role in public debate as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.

