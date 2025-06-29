Elon Musk’s Starlink Set To Debut In India: Check Expected Price, Speed, Internet Plans & More

New Delhi: Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, is one step closer to launching in India. According to a report by The Economic Times, Starlink is nearing its final regulatory approval, with a letter of intent already shared by IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre). Once both parties sign the document, Starlink will officially be cleared to begin operations in the country.

Imagine getting fast internet even in the most remote corners of the world—that’s what Starlink is trying to make possible. Backed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the service uses satellites in space to deliver high-speed internet to over 100 countries.

Starlink has already launched more than 6,000 satellites and aims to expand that number to 42,000 by 2027. Designed to work even in the most remote areas, the service offers internet speeds ranging from 50 to 250 Mbps. All users need is a clear view of the sky to get connected.

What will be Starlink’s speed?

Starlink is gearing up to launch its services in India with an initial data capacity of 600 to 700 Gbps. This powerful bandwidth should be enough to support thousands of users at the same time across the country, promising fast and stable internet for everyone.

Starlink price in India

Getting connected to satellite internet through Starlink in India could cost around Rs 33,000 for the Standard Kit. This all-in-one package is expected to include the satellite dish, a stand, the latest Wi-Fi router, power cables, and an adapter. Aimed at everyday users, the setup is designed to support activities like streaming, online meetings, and gaming. Monthly unlimited data plans are likely to be priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,200.