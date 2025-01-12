Advertisement
ELON MUSK

Elon Musk’s X Launches Parody Account Labels: Here’s How To Use Them

The official X Safety account recently shared details about the update and revealed that the "Parody Account" label will now appear beneath a user's profile and on their posts.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2025, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Elon Musk’s X Launches Parody Account Labels: Here’s How To Use Them File Photo

New Delhi: X (formerly Twitter) has introduced new labels for parody and satire accounts, a move announced on Friday. This initiative is designed to reduce impersonation and improve content transparency on the platform. The newly introduced ‘Parody Account’ label will appear on the profiles and posts of such accounts. This will help improve content transparency and minimize impersonation.

X Introduces New Parody Account Labels

The official X Safety account recently shared details about the update and revealed that the "Parody Account" label will now appear beneath a user's profile and on their posts. This new feature aims to help users easily identify parody accounts, avoid confusion, and make it clear that these accounts are not connected to the individuals or organizations they are satirizing.

The microblogging platform shared details of the new feature via its official safety account, explaining that the labels follow its Parody, Commentary, and Fan (PCF) guidelines. These rules allow accounts to create satire and commentary while making sure their content is clearly marked, avoiding confusion and ensuring users don't mistake them for official accounts.

Musk has been a strong supporter of such measures. Back in 2022, Musk stressed the importance of parody accounts clearly stating "parody" in their account name, rather than just in their bio.

How to Apply the Parody Account Label:

- Go to Settings and Privacy in your X account.

- Navigate to Your Account > Account Information.

- Select the "Parody, Commentary, and Fan Account" label.

If you come across any inauthentic or impersonating accounts, you can report them directly through the app or the Help Centre.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

