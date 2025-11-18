Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 4.1 With Major Improvements And Enhanced Creative Writing Abilities

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has unveiled Grok 4.1, the newest version of its AI model. The update introduces several improvements, including a significant reduction in hallucinations—false or misleading outputs—by nearly three times compared to earlier versions.

Musk announced the release on his platform X, highlighting noticeable boosts in speed and overall performance. “Grok 4.1 just released. You should notice a significant increase in speed and quality,” he wrote.

According to the company, Grok 4.1 has been refined to maintain strong intelligence and reliability while offering enhanced creative, emotional, and collaborative capabilities.

Grok 4.1 Is 3x Less Likely to Hallucinate

xAI emphasised that one of the biggest improvements in Grok 4.1 is its reduced tendency to present false information as factual. Tackling hallucinations was a major focus during the model’s post-training process, especially for information-based queries.

To measure this, xAI used real-world user prompts and the FActScore benchmark, which contains 500 biography-related questions.

The earlier Grok 4 Fast model showed a hallucination rate of 12%,

while Grok 4.1 brought it down to 4%, a threefold decrease.

FactScore results showed a similar improvement: Grok 4 Fast had a score of 9.89%, whereas Grok 4.1 achieved 2.97%.

Grok 4.1 Tops Major AI Benchmarks

xAI also tested the model on LMArena, a trusted evaluation platform for large language models. In the Text Arena, Grok 4.1 (quasarflux mode) earned the highest overall Elo score of 1483, surpassing all non-xAI models by a margin of 31 points. Even in its simpler tensor mode, Grok 4.1 secured the second-highest ranking, outperforming the full-reasoning modes of many competitors.

The rollout followed a silent release phase between November 1 and 14, 2025, during which the model was gradually introduced to more users across all platforms. Throughout this period, xAI conducted blind pairwise comparisons of Grok 4.1 against its previous versions using live user traffic.

In these evaluations, Grok 4.1 achieved a 64.78% win rate, showing a strong preference among users for the updated model.

How to Access Grok 4.1

Grok 4.1 is now available to all users on grok.com, X, and the mobile apps for both iOS and Android. To use it, simply select “Grok 4.1” from the mode picker or enable Auto mode in the app.

With the launch of Grok 4.1, xAI signals its commitment to building faster, smarter, and more reliable AI systems. As the model rolls out to users worldwide, its improved accuracy, reduced hallucinations, and strong benchmark performance highlight a major leap forward for the Grok platform. As AI competition intensifies, Grok 4.1 positions itself as a powerful contender—pushing the boundaries of what next-generation AI models can deliver.