Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple And OpenAI Over Monopolizing AI Market, Including ChatGPT Integration In iPhones

Elon Musk Vs Apple Vs OpenAI: Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has filed a 61-page lawsuit in a Texas federal court against Apple and OpenAI. The complaint alleges that the two tech giants are working to create a monopoly in both the smartphone and generative AI chatbot markets. Elon Musk is seeking billions of dollars in damages and has also requested a jury trial.

This case sets the stage for a high-stakes courtroom battle between the world’s richest person and one of the most valuable companies. xAI has argued that Apple’s decision to integrate OpenAI into the iPhone’s operating system stifles competition and innovation in the AI industry, ultimately harming consumers by limiting their choices.

Furthermore, the billionaire founder of xAI Holdings, which encompasses the Grok AI team and the X social network, asserts that Apple makes it extremely difficult for any app other than OpenAI’s ChatGPT to secure a top spot on the App Store charts—a highly sought-after global showcase for developers.

Elon Musk's Lawsuit: Integration Of ChatGPT Into iPhones

Apple has exclusively integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its iPhone operating system, a move that xAI claims gives ChatGPT an unfair edge. According to xAI, the deal restricts visibility for rival chatbots like its own Grok on the Apple App Store. By making ChatGPT the only generative AI chatbot built directly into its devices, Apple reduces the incentive for users to download alternatives. With control over nearly 65% of the global smartphone market, Apple holds significant power in shaping app distribution. (Also Read: Online Gaming Law 2025: Will Users Get Their Dream11, PokerBaazi, MPL, Winzo, Zupee, And Probo Wallet Balance? Know Penalties)

Elon Musk Files First Legal Case Against Apple

The billionaire had previously accused the Cupertino-based tech giant of giving special favor to ChatGPT in its App Store listings and editorial features. This lawsuit marks his first legal battle against Apple, though not against OpenAI. In 2024, the xAI founder had already filed a case against OpenAI, alleging it abandoned its non-profit mission for a for-profit model, with the trial scheduled for March 2026.