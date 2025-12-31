Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001864https://zeenews.india.com/technology/elon-musk-s-xai-to-expand-computing-capacity-to-2-gw-3001864.html
NewsTechnologyElon Musk’s xAI To Expand Computing Capacity To 2 GW
TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk’s xAI To Expand Computing Capacity To 2 GW

Grokipedia is an AI-powered encyclopedia that aims to challenge what Musk calls a “woke” and biased Wikipedia.

|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 01:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Elon Musk’s xAI To Expand Computing Capacity To 2 GW

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s xAI company has purchased a third building near its existing Memphis sites in the US, that will bring its artificial intelligence (AI) computing capacity to almost 2 gigawatts (GW). Elon Musk has already built one data centre in Memphis, known as Colossus, and is constructing a second centre nearby dubbed Colossus 2, according to multiple reports.

The newly acquired building is in Southaven, Mississippi, and adjoins the Colossus 2 facility, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter. “xAI has bought a third building called Macrohardrr,” Musk posted on social media platform X, saying it will “take @xAI training compute to almost 2GW.”

A gigawatt is enough to provide electricity for about 7,50,000 US homes. Musk has publicly discussed plans to build the world’s largest data centre for AI training and previously said Colossus 2 will eventually have 5,50,000 chips from Nvidia, costing tens of billions of dollars.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Moreover, Musk’s xAI Holdings is reportedly in talks to raise new funding at around $230 billion valuation. Musk owns a 53 per cent stake in xAI Holdings, worth $60 billion. Elon Musk took a dig at Wikipedia in October, claiming Grokipedia, developed by xAI, will surpass the popular online encyclopedia “by several orders of magnitude in breadth, depth and accuracy.”

Grokipedia is an AI-powered encyclopedia that aims to challenge what Musk calls a “woke” and biased Wikipedia. He described Grokipedia as a “massive improvement over Wikipedia” and said it aligns with xAI’s mission to help humanity better understand the universe.

Musk’s net worth rose to nearly $750 billion after a US court reinstated Tesla stock options worth $139 billion. According to Forbes’ billionaires index, this development has taken Musk closer to become the world’s first trillionaire.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Khaleda Zia
Why Jaishankar’s Dhaka Visit Signals India’s Long Game in Bangladesh
India Pakistan conflict 2025
India-Pakistan, Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflicts Likely In 2026: US Think Tank
China
China's Drill Around Taiwan Prompt Global Alarm, Lawmakers Urge Swift Response
Delhi Airport
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR: Airports, IndiGo, Air India Issue Advisories
India Pakistan conflict 2025
After US, China Claims Credit For Easing India-Pakistan Tensions
Indian Army
From Op Sindoor To BrahMos Power, 10 Moments That Defined Army's Capabilities
uttarakhand tunnel accident
60 Injured As Two Loco Trains Collide In Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Jammu and Kashmir
NIA Court Issues Proclamation Against US, Turkey, And Germany-Based Accused
School Assembly News Headlines today
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 31): India, World & Weather Updates
Baba Vanga 2026 Predictions
Baba Vanga’s 2026 Warning: World War 3, Disasters, AI Out of Control Ahead Now