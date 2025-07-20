Elon Musk’s xAI To Launch 'Baby Grok' After Criticism Over Sexualized AI Avatars

Elon Musk's Child-Friendly AI App: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed that his AI venture, xAI, is working on a child-friendly version of its chatbot Grok. The new app, tentatively named 'Baby Grok', aims to build on Grok’s capabilities while tailoring its features for younger users. The announcement follows criticism of Grok’s previous versions, particularly for featuring sexualized AI avatars that experts warned could negatively influence children.

According to media reports, xAI stated that the program will bring its advanced AI capabilities to federal, local, state, and national security customers, signalling the firm's growing interest in public sector partnerships. In response, the upcoming chatbot is expected to feature stricter content controls and safety measures. However, Musk has not yet shared detailed insights into how Baby Grok will differ from xAI’s standard offering.

Earlier this month, xAI launched Grok 4, just months after its prior release, signaling the rapid pace of AI advancement. The update came in the wake of controversy over antisemitic remarks generated by the chatbot on X (formerly Twitter), which drew sharp public backlash.

Google's Gemini Chatbot For Kids

Meanwhile, Google has announced it is developing a children-focused version of its Gemini chatbot. Designed to assist with homework, answer questions, and foster creativity, the app will come with parental controls through the Family Link platform. Google has confirmed that the kids’ version of Gemini will not include ads or collect data, focusing purely on educational and creative use.