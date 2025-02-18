Elon Musk Set To Launch Grok 3 Today: Check Key Details And Timing

New Delhi: Elon Musk announced on Saturday that the highly anticipated Grok 3, an AI chatbot developed by his company xAI will officially launch with a live demo on Tuesday. Just earlier this week, Musk had hinted that the release was only a week or two away but in a surprising update he revealed that Grok 3’s debut is set for today. This marks a significant milestone as Musk’s latest AI project prepares to challenge the likes of ChatGPT.

Elon Musk has dubbed Grok 3 the “smartest AI on earth.” This advanced AI chatbot is powered by xAI’s Colossus supercomputer. It is equipped with over 100.000 Nvidia GPU hours dedicated to training AI models. Built in just over eight months, Grok 3 is a more efficient version of its predecessor, Grok 2. It was trained using synthetic datasets and cutting-edge machine learning methods, including reinforcement learning, according to Forbes.

The upcoming Grok 3 is being hailed as a more efficient version of Grok 2. It features advanced tools like synthetic datasets, self-correction features, and reinforcement learning, according to Forbes. These upgrades aim to reduce "hallucinations"—incorrect responses—while improving accuracy and cutting down on training times.

Elon Musk, at the World Governments Summit in Delhi, praised Grok 3 for its advanced adaptability, stating, "This might be the last time that an AI is better than Grok." Early tests show that Grok 3 outperforms competitors like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's DeepMind Gemini, delivering impressive results.

At what time will Grok 3 release?

Grok 3 is set to make its debut in a highly competitive market with a live demo on Monday night, February 17, 2025, at 8 pm PT (Tuesday morning at 9:30 am IST or 4 am GMT).

Its predecessor, Grok 2, was released in August, and Grok 3 is expected to be three times faster. This highly anticipated demo comes just a month after DeepSeek launched a free AI assistant, which has already surpassed ChatGPT in downloads on Apple’s App Store.

Grok AI is currently available for free as a chatbot on Elon Musk’s microblogging platform, X.com. In other news, Bloomberg reported on Saturday that xAI is looking to raise 10 billion dollars in funding, with major investors like Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Valor Equity Partners backing the round. This funding push is expected to boost the American startup’s valuation to 75 billion dollars.