Elon Musk's Free Starlink Service In Venezuela: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that his satellite internet service, Starlink, will provide free broadband access to the people of Venezuela until February 3, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity amid the country’s ongoing crisis. Elon Musk shared the announcement on the social media platform X, stating that the move was made “in support of the people of Venezuela.”

The announcement follows reports that the United States launched a swift overnight military operation against Venezuela on January 3, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. The Starlink network, which operates through a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, is expected to help maintain internet access during this period of political and security uncertainty.

Elon Musk's Starlink Service: Price In US

In the United States, the standard Starlink kit costs $349 (around Rs 30,000), while the smaller Starlink Mini is priced at $599 (about Rs 43,000). In India, Starlink’s residential plan has a monthly fee of Rs 8,600, with an additional Rs 34,000 for the hardware kit. Meanwhile, the Internet speeds in India are expected to range from 25 Mbps to 220 Mbps, depending on the user’s location and satellite coverage.

Elon Musk Celebrates Regime Change In Venezuela

Musk’s celebration after the capture of Venezuela’s president isn’t surprising, as he has long been a vocal critic of Nicolás Maduro. Over the years, he has repeatedly called for political change, blaming the government’s policies for the country’s economic collapse. (Also Read: World's Richest Person Elon Musk's First Reaction After MeitY's Notice; 'Grok Users Making Illegal And indecent Content Will Face...')

During Venezuela’s 2024 elections, Musk openly supported the opposition and pushed for a regime change. He strongly backed opposition leader María Corina Machado, who later won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025. Musk believes Venezuela could benefit from leaders who allow the country to fully develop its vast natural resources.

In an April 2024 post, Musk said that Venezuela is rich in natural resources and could have been very prosperous if previous leaders hadn’t expanded government control through what he called “extreme socialism.”