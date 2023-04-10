topStoriesenglish2593445
Elon Musk Starts Following PM Narendra Modi On Twitter

Elon Musk also follows Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Elon Musk Starts Following PM Narendra Modi On Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now being followed by Twitter's founder and most popular user, Elon Musk. The fact that Musk has more than 134 million followers but only follows 195 accounts has everyone's attention.

Elon Musk also follows Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, both of Indian descent. In order to obtain a sense of what might power autos in the future, PM Modi met Elon Musk in 2015 at his Tesla office in California.

The Prime Minister later posed for some pictures next to a shining red car made by Musk after being driven around the plant in a battery-powered cart.

"I appreciate Elon Musk taking me around Tesla Motors. I liked hearing about how battery technology may benefit farmers "PM Narendra Modi tweeted a couple images of himself with the Tesla driver.

Musk subsequently stated, "I spoke with Prime Minister Modi about electricity generation and how there are possibilities to advance it similar to cellphones."

The goal of the discussion was to modify and acquire Tesla's "Powerwall" invention for India, a long-term solar energy storage system that might "deliver energy to heretofore un-serviced areas of India," according to MEA Spokesman Vikas Swarup.

