हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Elon Musk

Elon Musk takes a break from Twitter, again

Musk increased his net wealth by $128.9 billion in 2020 and replaced Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world.Earlier in June 2019, Musk had tweeted: "Just deleted my Twitter account." But he was back on the platform in a jiffy.

Elon Musk takes a break from Twitter, again

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he is going to take a break from Twitter, a rare occurrence as the micro-blogging platform is his second home and a place to make announcements about his future plans.

In a tweet to his 44.8 million followers, Musk said: "Off Twitter for a while".

The tweet is a repeat of Musk's June 2020 tweet where he used the same words, to be back on the platform in two days.

This time, his followers were calmer in reacting, as they probably knew the Tesla and SpaceX CEO would be back in couple of days again.

"By choice or by force?" one follower posted.

"Twitter stock about to plummet," another posted.

Musk increased his net wealth by $128.9 billion in 2020 and replaced Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world.

"Even Elon has to take a break...," posted one follower.

Earlier in June 2019, Musk had tweeted: "Just deleted my Twitter account." But he was back on the platform in a jiffy.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskTeslaSpaceX
Next
Story

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches world’s first all-civilian astronaut mission
  • 1,07,77,284Confirmed
  • 1,54,596Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M26S

Bihar Police: Action will be taken against farmers who get involved in violence