Elon Musk To Launch xAI’s Grokipedia Beta Version In 2 Weeks To Take On Wikipedia; Check Net Worth

Elon Musk's Grokipedia Beta Version: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday that an early beta version of Grokipedia, a knowledge platform developed by his AI company xAI to rival Wikipedia, will launch in two weeks. Musk shared the update by retweeting a post from X user amXFreeze, who described Grokipedia as the world’s largest and most accurate knowledge source for humans and AI, with no limits on use.

The tweet read, “Grok is using massive amounts of inference compute to look at sources like Wikipedia pages and ask: What’s true, partially true, false, or missing?” The platform will analyse sources such as Wikipedia, identifying false information, correcting half-truths, and adding missing context to its entries, according to the post.

It claimed that Grokipedia will serve as a true knowledge source because it is built solely to uncover and present the truth, free from bias or hidden agendas. The post added that Elon Musk never does anything halfway and always goes to the full extent.

Elon Musk Criticises Wikipedia

Elon Musk has often criticised Wikipedia’s funding model and editorial practices. His plan to use artificial intelligence to navigate toward the truth has sparked mixed reactions on X, with some users welcoming a potential alternative, while others warn that Grok’s training data could bring its own biases.

Grokipedia, he has stated in earlier announcements, is intended to be a “massive improvement over Wikipedia” and a step towards xAI’s goal of understanding the universe.

World's Richest Person: Elon Musk Net Worth

Elon Musk has become the first person in the world to reach a net worth of $500 billion, with Oracle’s Larry Ellison trailing in a distant second. Musk’s AI startup, xAI, was valued at $75 billion as of July. The company was reportedly targeting a $200 billion valuation after a new round of fundraising, although Musk clarified that xAI was not raising capital at that time. (With inputs from IANS)