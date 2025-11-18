Advertisement
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Desktop Users Across Country

Twitter Down: The microblogging platform X (Twitter) owned by Elon Musk, is down for hundreds of users across the country.   

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Twitter Down: Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) is facing a major outage, with hundreds of users reporting problems across the country. Many flagged the issue on Downdetector, noting that both the web version (x.com) and the Android/iOS apps are affected.

By 5:20 PM on Tuesday, Downdetector had recorded over 10,000 reports from users unable to access X. Most complaints came from the mobile app (61%), followed by the website (28%) and server connection issues (11%). The disruption is widespread and appears to be impacting users globally, not just in India.

More To Follow...

Ankur Mishra

