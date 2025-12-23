Epstein Files Sex Scandal: WhatsApp, Telegram Links Can Hack Phones, Empty Your Bank Accounts; What To Do If You Clicked Suspicious Link

Epstein Files Sex Scandal: Links claiming to reveal “Epstein Files Leaked” are rapidly going viral across social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram, raising serious concerns about cyber fraud and data theft. These links promise access to leaked celebrity photos and confidential documents, luring users into clicking them out of curiosity. Cybersecurity experts caution that a single click on such links can compromise mobile phones and laptops, potentially leading to bank fraud and identity theft.

Epstein Files Leaked: Links Can Hack Your Phone

Several of these viral links prompt users to download and install an app. Once installed, the app can give cybercriminals access to sensitive data such as the phone’s photo gallery, contact list, messages, camera, and microphone.

Suspicious links are being circulated under domains like epstein-files112-browser.vercel.app and usepstein-files-browser.vercel.app. Users are falsely told that installing the app will allow them to view all the leaked images related to the Epstein case.

Epstein Files Leaked: How Curiosity Is Being Used As Trap

Cybercriminals often exploit high-profile scandals and well-known personalities to trick users into lowering their guard. The keywords such as “leaked files”, “secret photos”, and “exclusive documents” are designed to spark curiosity.

Meanwhile, the experts say this psychological manipulation helps fraudsters spread malware that runs silently in the background, often without the user noticing any immediate signs of compromise. (Also Read: Google Activates Emergency Location Service On Android In India; UP First To Link With 112 Services; Check Availability)

Epstein Files Leaked: What To Do If You Click Link

Cyber expert Dr. Rakshit Tandon advises users to avoid clicking on any link that claims to show scandal-related photos or confidential files. If a user has already clicked the link or downloaded a file, merely deleting it may not be enough.

In such cases, performing a factory reset of the phone is considered the safest option. Some malicious apps reportedly include SMS forwarder tools that can secretly transmit OTPs and bank-related messages to fraudsters.

How To Secure Your Bank Accounts After Clicking Suspicious Link

If any suspicious activity is detected on the device, users should immediately block their debit and credit cards and inform their bank. Changing passwords for internet banking, UPI apps, and financial accounts is also strongly recommended.

Experts stress the importance of relying only on official government websites and trusted news sources, rather than clicking on unverified links circulating on social media.

What Is Epstein Sex Scandal

The warning comes amid reports that the US Department of Justice has made public nearly 300,000 documents related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These documents allegedly mention several high-profile figures.

Media reports claim the documents reference names such as US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, pop star Michael Jackson, actor Chris Tucker, and Britain’s Prince Andrew. Some images reportedly show Bill Clinton at parties near swimming pools with young women.

Epstein Files Leaked: Real Documents Vs Fake Download Links

Officials clarify that genuine documents are released only through official government portals and credible media organizations. Any app download links shared on WhatsApp or Telegram claiming access to these files are not authentic. Adding further, the cybercriminals are exploiting public confusion surrounding the case to distribute fake links and malware.

Epstein Files Leaked: Stay Alert, And Stay Safe

In today’s digital landscape, vigilance remains the strongest defense against cybercrime. Users are advised to pause and verify before clicking on sensational claims. Remember, legitimate news never requires app installations to view “secret photos” or leaked files. A moment of caution can prevent significant financial and personal loss.