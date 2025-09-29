Online eSIM Activation In India: BSNL has joined private telecom companies like Airtel, Jio, and Vi by offering eSIM services in some areas. An eSIM works like a regular SIM card but gives better network connectivity on devices like iPhones, Google Pixels, and Samsung Galaxy S series. In India, more people are switching from physical SIM cards to eSIMs, and major providers—Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL are now offering this service in select regions.

eSIM Benefits

Unlike traditional physical SIM cards, eSIMs are built into devices, so they cannot wear out, get lost, or be physically damaged. They allow users to store multiple mobile numbers on a single device, making it easier to manage personal and work contacts without using several SIM cards.

Adding further, the eSIMs also make it simple to switch networks, as new plans can be activated digitally. However, users need to be careful because deleting an eSIM by mistake will immediately disconnect the network. It is important to handle eSIM settings carefully to avoid losing connectivity.

How To Apply For An eSIM With BSNL, Airtel, Vi And Jio

The process to request an eSIM differs slightly depending on your service provider. For Jio users, you can request an eSIM either through the MyJio app or by visiting the nearest Jio store. Airtel and Vi users can apply using their respective official apps, or alternatively, by sending an SMS to 121 or 199 (depending on your carrier) with the text “eSIM.” (Also Read: BSNL Rolls Out Low-Cost Plan Offering 330 Days of Validity With Unlimited Calling And 495 GB Data; Check Other Affordable Prepaid Plans)

BSNL users, however, need to visit the nearest customer service center to apply and complete the KYC process, which requires presenting your Aadhaar card.

How To Activate Your eSIM

Step 1: Ensure your eSIM request has been successfully submitted through your carrier.

Step 2: Check your registered email to receive the eSIM QR code from your service provider.

Step 3: On your phone, go to Settings and navigate to Mobile Networks, Cellular, or SIM Services.

Step 4: Select the option Add eSIM or Download eSIM to start the activation process.

Step 5: Choose Use QR Code and scan the QR code received via email.

Step 6: Complete the process by responding to the IVR call from your carrier to confirm and activate your eSIM.

What Happens After eSIM Activation

It is important to note that once your eSIM is successfully activated, your physical SIM will be automatically deactivated, and all network services will transfer to the eSIM. In accordance with TRAI regulations, SMS services will be temporarily unavailable for the first 24 hours to prevent SIM-swap fraud. This measure safeguards your mobile number and personal information.