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Ever imagined yourself in the 1980s? Try these viral AI prompts to turn your photos into retro masterpieces

The 1980s AI photo trend allows users to transform their modern pictures into retro-style images using AI prompts. These prompts recreate vintage fashion, backgrounds, lighting, and moods to give photos an authentic old-school 1980s look.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Ever imagined yourself in the 1980s? Try these viral AI prompts to turn your photos into retro masterpieces
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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