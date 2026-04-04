Ever thought! Why Twitter is now called 'X'? Where is that blue bird logo? THE story behind Musk’s rebranding

What happens when one of the world’s most recognised social media platforms suddenly changes its name overnight? That is exactly what happened when Twitter was rebranded as 'X' by Elon Musk, sparking curiosity and debate across the globe.

In July 2023, Elon Musk officially announced the transformation of Twitter into X, replacing the iconic blue bird logo with a minimal black-and-white 'X'. The move came months after Musk acquired the company and began making rapid changes to its features, policies, and overall direction. For many users, the change felt abrupt, while others saw it as a sign of a bigger plan.

The vision of an 'Everything app'

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The main reason behind this rebranding is Musk’s vision to create an 'everything app'. He aims to turn X into a platform that goes far beyond social networking. In the future, users may be able to make payments, watch long videos, shop online, and communicate-all within a single app. Musk believes the name "Twitter" limited the platform’s scope, as it was strongly linked to short posts or tweets.

Musk’s personal connection with 'X'

Another key factor is Musk’s long-standing association with the letter 'X'. His early online banking venture was named X.com, which eventually became PayPal. He has also used the letter in ventures like SpaceX and xAI. For him, 'X' symbolises innovation, technology, and limitless potential.

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Mixed reactions from users and experts

However, the decision has received mixed reactions. Experts argue that Twitter had a powerful global identity, and changing it could confuse users and reduce brand value. Many people also felt nostalgic about the old name and logo.

Despite criticism, Elon Musk continued with his plan. The shift from twitter to X reflects a broader attempt to reshape the platform beyond its original purpose, aiming to expand its functions and position it as a more comprehensive digital service over time.