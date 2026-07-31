/explained-why-qr-codes-always-have-3-corner-squares-and-how-they-work

Be it for buying a coffee, ordering food through a digital menu, or scanning a ticket – today, it is difficult to avoid encountering Quick Response (QR) codes in everyday life. Even though it seems like chaos of squares of white and black colors, all QR codes follow certain visual rules designed for rapid decoding. The three big squares found in the corner are the key elements of QR codes' structure. Not for visual purposes, they are called the finder patterns and assist digital devices in decoding data in milliseconds.
Before becoming an integral part of payment systems, QR codes were invented to help solve a logistical issue in an industrial setting.
In 1994, engineers from a Japanese company, Denso Wave (which is a subsidiary of the Denso Group), created a quick-response format to control automobile parts in manufacturing assembly lines. Standard 1D barcodes carried little amount of information and required precise position of an item during scanning. The QR format was purposely designed to carry much more information without the need for an exact position in front of a scanner.
The main purpose of three corner finder patterns is to solve two immediate problems for the camera working with the smartphone: identification and orientation.
Instant Identification: Special ratio of the finder patterns helps the camera to understand that the detected geometric picture is not any arbitrary one but the structure of the QR code.
Orientation detection: Three points are enough to determine the orientation of a two-dimensional plane. The openness of the fourth corner increases the space for the data payload.
In case when the smartphone camera catches an angled QR code or the QR code on a curved surface, then the QR code decoder determines the position of the three finder patterns and projects the distorted picture to the flat grid.
The feature that makes QR codes unique and highly functional is their resistance to physical damage, dirt, or scuffs.
QR codes employ the Reed-Solomon error correction scheme and incorporate redundant information with the actual payload information. Thanks to redundancy, scanning programs are capable of mathematically restoring missing parts of the grid. The degree of protection depends on the choice of the protection level, which implies that up to 30 percent of the code can be damaged or concealed but still allow the code to work properly.
Although the algorithm itself is rather strong, there are certain environment factors that could lead to an inability to decode the code:
Absence of quiet zone: The absence of the obligatory blank space around the code will confuse the camera in terms of where the background finishes and the grid starts.
Low contrast and glare: In case of low contrast and glare caused by stickers and/or poor illumination, the sensor will not be able to capture the QR code.
Overloaded information fields: When too much URL or other information is stored in too small dimensions, the code becomes prone to blur.
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