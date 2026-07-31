/explained-why-qr-codes-always-have-3-corner-squares-and-how-they-work

Be it for buying a coffee, ordering food through a digital menu, or scanning a ticket – today, it is difficult to avoid encountering Quick Response (QR) codes in everyday life. Even though it seems like chaos of squares of white and black colors, all QR codes follow certain visual rules designed for rapid decoding. The three big squares found in the corner are the key elements of QR codes' structure. Not for visual purposes, they are called the finder patterns and assist digital devices in decoding data in milliseconds.