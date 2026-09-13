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"Exponential growth of AI a warning sign": Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei continues push for AI safeguards

Earlier, Amodei had advocated for the AI Industry to slow down. Detailing his plan for doing this, Amodei said Anthropic would open system access to third-party evaluators.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 10:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
"Exponential growth of AI a warning sign": Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei continues push for AI safeguards
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"Exponential growth of AI a warning sign": Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei continues push for AI safeguards
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