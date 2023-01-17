topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
EXTRAMARITAL DATING APP

Extramarital dating app Gleeden achieves 2mn users in India; 10mn worldwide

The company said the majority of new subscribers (66 per cent) come from Tier 1 cities, with the remainder (44 per cent) coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 09:14 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Extramarital dating app Gleeden achieves 2mn users in India; 10mn worldwide

New Delhi: The France-based extramarital dating app Gleeden on Monday announced it has achieved 10 million users worldwide, out of which 2 million users alone come from India, which grew by 11 per cent from September 2022.

The company said the majority of new subscribers (66 per cent) come from Tier 1 cities, with the remainder (44 per cent) coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

"India is a country that whilst worshipping marriages and monogamy, keeps growing as far as subscribers on the app. 2022 alone brought us + 18 per cent new users, which went from 1.7 million in December 2021 to the current 2+ million," Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India for Gleeden, said in a statement.

Being specifically designed for married people, the rise in Indian users on Gleeden reflects how the traditional concepts of monogamy are gradually changing in the country -- a lot of which may also be consensual, according to the company.

The company said that most of the Indian users on Gleeden come from a high socio-economic environment.

Both men and women are professionals like engineers, entrepreneurs, consultants, managers, executives, and physicians and also include a high number of housewives.

As for age, men are mostly 30+ while women are 26+.

The company also mentioned that the app is designed to be extra safe for women and thus in 2023 stands at 40 per cent female users as compared to 60 per cent male users.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?