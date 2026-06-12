Facebook and Instagram down: Here's what's going wrong and when it might be fixed

Facebook, Instagram down: Facebook and Instagram went down for thousands of users worldwide on Friday, June 12, 2026, leaving people unable to log in or load their feeds on both the app and the website. Reports on the outage-tracking site DownDetector crossed 100,000 for Facebook, with users in India, the US, the UK, Canada, the Philippines, and Australia all reporting the same problem. Meta, which owns both apps, confirmed the issue but has not yet explained the technical cause.

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